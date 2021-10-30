Jupiter’s atmosphere finally deciphered

A volley of publications on Jupiter’s atmosphere flooded journal columns Geophysical Research Letter, Science and Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets. Taken together, they allow us to understand as never before the atmosphere of Jupiter: its 3D organization in convective cells and jet streams deep, the real extent of the famous Great Red Spot and other surface vortices … At the origin of these synchronized publications, several international teams of physicists interpreted the latest observation data from the Juno probe, put into orbit around of the gas giant on July 5, 2016.

” It’s like opening a treasure chest », Marvels at Phys.org Lori Glaze, Director of the Department of Planetary Sciences at NASA. We understand it: since its arrival in Jupiter’s orbit in July 2016, the probe has provided more precise data on the gas giant than anything physicists had before. Analyzes of this data were published this week in the form of six articles, which appeared in three major journals: Science (two papers), Geophysical Research Letter (two contributions also), and Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets (two articles also).

But what data can elucidate the nature of the pea puree that Jupiter constitutes? First, microwaves, those electromagnetic waves with a wavelength between 1 mm and 1 m. During the 37 passages of Juno at 4,200 km from the surface of the gas giant, its on-board instruments gathered valuable information, in particular thanks to its microwave radiometer – a remote sensing instrument that measures the energies emitted by different molecules and makes it possible to draw up a vertical profile of their abundance, despite the (very) heavy weather prevailing on the surface of the Jovian atmosphere.

The Jovian atmosphere modeled in 3D

Second, 3D models of the behavior of Jupiter’s atmosphere were crucial in analyzing the signals collected by Juno. This made it possible, for example, to determine the optimal atmospheric model to explain the distribution of ammonia – the NH4OH molecule, at the origin of the smell of urine and toxic in high concentrations – on Jupiter. ” It has been shown that the atmosphere is made up of convective cells, like terrestrial Ferrel cells », Details for Phys.org Keren Duer, researcher at the Weizmann Institute of Science and co-author of one of the publications.

These Ferrel-like convective cells – the Earth’s atmospheric regions between 30 ° and 60 ° latitude, where air circulates in a loop – are shown in blue in the article’s title image. Finally, under these convection cells are powerful laminar currents called jet streams, surely at the origin of the bands of Jupiter.

Beyond its powerful disturbances, Jupiter’s atmosphere is known for the magnificent colored bands that streak it from East to West. Juno had previously determined that these were powerful jets, blowing at over 500 km / h. But now, researchers have a clue on the birth of these horizontal bands: they would come from deep laminar jets streams, under the Jovian convection cells.

A large red spot far from superficial

Another highly anticipated result concerns the famous Great Red Spot of Jupiter. Observed for the first time by Cassini in 1665, this gigantic anticyclone exceeds in width the diameter of the Earth.

” Juno had surprised us before by giving clues that Jupiter’s atmosphere was deeper than expected. », Explains for Phys.org Scott Bolton, the main person in charge of the Juno mission. What recent discoveries vividly confirm: according to the analysis of density anomalies inside the Jovian atmosphere, the Great Red Spot is agitated on at least 500 kilometers of depth! But that’s just the largest of the vortices – swirling storms – on Jupiter’s surface.





Generally speaking, vortices turn out to be monster storms up to hundreds of kilometers thick, which even pierce the depth at which water condenses in the icy and dark abyss of the gas giant. The state of matter changes, but the vortex continues!

” We call this critical depth the Jovicline, in reference to the Earth’s thermocline [limite assez abrupte entre les eaux superficielles chaudes et les eaux profondes froides des océans] Says Leigh Fletcher, one of the main scientists involved in the study. In other words, on Jupiter, the clouds change states (in addition to being stuffed with ammonia)! As if, on Earth, oceanic circulation and atmospheric circulation were one.

