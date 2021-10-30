Justin Sun withdraws $ 4.2 billion in cryptocurrency from Aave protocol

Justin Sun is careful

Justin Sun, founder of Tron, has retired multibillion dollar Aave decentralized loan protocol.

According to the data, the entrepreneur has withdrawn more than 2.1 billion dollars of Ethers (ETH), $ 1.1 billion from USD Coin (USDC), $ 681 million from Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and $ 188 million from Tether (USDT) for a total value of $ 4.2 billion.

The impact of this withdrawal was immediate and caused the locked value in the protocol (TVL) to drop. from $ 18.48 billion on October 28 to about $ 15 billion the next day.

With cash drying up so quickly, interest rates on Aave have skyrocketed, which prompted many people to transfer cash to Aave.

Yield of stablecoins on Aave V2 – Saturday October 30

How to explain this withdrawal?

We don’t know Justin Sun’s exact motivations. However, this massive withdrawal could be the result of concerns raised by the heated discussions between Yearn Finance and Aave. While chatting on Twitter, members of the Yearn Protocol team suggested that Aave was vulnerable to a possible attack.

Yearn founder Andre Cronje even spoke on the subject:

” Aave is vulnerable to the same flaw which caused the loss of $ 130 million on the Cream Finance protocol last Wednesday. “



Banteg, the lead developer of Yearn, then clarified that he believed that the vulnerability had very specific liquidity requirements, but that it was not currently viable.

Aave then admitted that there had been concerns about a vulnerability when xSUSHIs are used as collateral in the Aave protocol.

Nevertheless, Aave claims to have performed simulations who demonstrated that any attacker attempting this approach would end up losing money. Aave still submitted a proposal for disable functions related to xSUSHI as a precaution.

