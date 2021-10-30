Kaia Gerber, charity fashion evening

Thursday in New York, Kaia Gerber found a handful of celebrities to attend a gala dinner celebrating the 30 years of the DKMS association.

It was without her boyfriend Jacob Elordi with chic and grace that Kaia Gerber reappeared in front of the photographers on the occasion of a party. Thursday, October 28, 2021, the daughter of Cindy Crawford was one of the guests invited to the 30th anniversary gala of the DKMS association, dedicated to the fight against blood cancer. The event, which revolved around a dinner and auction, was held in New York City.

Dressed in a sleeveless black Marc Jacobs dress, the 20-year-old top (who made her acting debut in the “American Horror Story” series this year) made a standout appearance on the red carpet. There, Kaia Gerber met other famous personalities in the fashion world, such as designer Vera Wang and model Coco Rocha. Actress Jaime King was also part of the party.





Funding of stem cell transplants

The money generated during the evening will allow DKMS, among other things, to support the funding of stem cell transplants. On Instagram, Kaia Gerber said she was “honored” to have been able to attend this charity gala. “Over the past 30 years, DKMS has registered 11 million blood stem cell donors. Over 95,000 of these donors generously gave a part of themselves to save the life of a stranger. Patients around the world are always on the lookout for their vital donors. Link in my bio to learn more about this cause and to register to help those in need, ”she wrote.

