    Karine Ferri makes rare confidences about her family life with Yoann Gourcuff in 50mn Inside

    Once is not custom, this Saturday, October 30, Karine Ferri opened the doors of her cocoon of love to the cameras of 50mn Inside. The opportunity to learn more about the host’s family life.

    At 39, Karine Ferri is a fulfilled woman. On TF1, the host is in charge of the debrief of Dance with the stars, every Friday. But behind the scenes, she always prefers to stay away from the spotlight. “I love the shadow and the light“she confided in the TF1 show, 50mn Inside, this Saturday, October 30. On the occasion of the release of his book, A life in balance, published by Robert Laffont, Karine Ferri has agreed to open the doors of her home. If she cherishes her Mediterranean origins, it is in Brittany that Claudia and Maël’s mother leads a peaceful daily life, far from the Parisian bustle with which she mingles for her professional obligations.

    Double life between Paris and Brittany

    The priority remains my children and my husband“declared Karine Ferri, who has chosen to juggle these two very different lives. A choice that her children understand:”Today they have understood that mom also thrives in her work. And that to have a fully fulfilled mother, Mom also needed to find the trays.“To lead this daily life, Karine Ferri can count on the unwavering support of Yoann Gourcuff. Married since 2019, the lovers form a solid couple. Today, the former footballer takes advantage of his freedom to spend time with his children and his wife. A real change in family life.


    Karine Ferri and Yoann Gourcuff complementary and fusional

    When he was on the pitch playing soccer, it was important for me to be near him, to accompany him, so we have always been very cool with regard to each other’s schedules, and career choices. I think this is love“confided Karine Ferri in 50mn Inside. Already a few days ago, the host returned to the almost intact osmosis between her and Yoann Gourcuff: “We are complementary and similar. We love the great outdoors, nature, the sea… We are very close to animals. He too comes from a close-knit family. With children, we are both multitasking. Obviously, to play football, it’s more the dad than me. But for the rest, we do almost everything together, the four of us “. A couple going in the same direction!


