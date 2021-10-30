Khazri’s 68-meter alien lob, inscribed from his camp

Traveling to Metz on Saturday during the 12th day of Ligue 1, Saint-Etienne striker Wahbi Khazri equalized for the Greens with an incredible lob of 68 meters.

It is definitely one of the goals of the year. We play the 15th minute in the fear match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 between Metz and Saint-Etienne when Wahbi Khazri signs a stroke of genius. On a Metz action, the Tunisian striker recovers the ball in his own penalty area. Not attacked, he goes up the ball. Ten meters from the central circle, in his own camp, the former Bastia player sees Alexandre Oukidja advanced. He then tries a stroke of genius with a crazy lob on the porter of the Garnets. His powerful strike ends his race at the back of the net. The Tunisian was 68 meters from Metz goal.

"I tried it a lot, sometimes people laughed at me …"

This is the most distant goal since Opta had its base of statistics in 2006. According to the Professional Football League (LFP), two goals over 60 meters have been scored in L1 since 2007, those of the Niçois David Hellebuyck (66.2 m) in 2008, and Evian-Thonon-Gaillard player Saber Khalifa (64.3 m) in 2013.

“I tried it a lot, sometimes people laughed at me, but when it succeeds it’s good. It’s good for the team especially,” said the attacking midfielder at half-time. at Prime Video’s microphone. I put the ball back and I don’t have too many solutions, I try, and there is success at the end. “

This anthology goal allows the Greens, blank in Saint-Symphorien, to equalize after a sumptuous free kick signed Farid Boulaya at the start of the match (8th). It even offers the opportunity (and it hasn’t happened often this season) for Claude Puel to smile and applaud on the edge of the sidelines.