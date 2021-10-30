Khloé Kardashian, covid positive with her daughter

Khloé Kardashian has announced that she has contracted the coronavirus again, this time with her daughter True.

Last year, when the world was confined, Khloé Kardashian contracted the coronavirus. At the time, in March 2020, the American reality TV star was forced to isolate herself at her home in Los Angeles, while her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson took care of their daughter True.

A year and a half and a vaccination campaign later, Kourtney and Kim’s sister tested positive for covid again. On Friday, October 29, 2021, the 37-year-old star revealed his state of health on social media, explaining that his 3-year-old daughter had also contracted the virus. “Hi guys, I wanted to let you know that True and I have tested positive for covid. I had to cancel several commitments and I am sorry that I cannot honor them. Fortunately, I have been vaccinated so everything will be fine. We will be isolated by following the guidelines in force, ”she wrote. “Stay cautious,” she concluded.

Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.

Kanye, Kim and Saint also had the covid

Khloé Kardashian did not say whether she and her daughter were suffering from symptoms. Last year, she revealed she had severe migraines, chest pain and a persistent dry cough. Before her, her brother-in-law Kanye West had also contracted the disease. A few months later, at the end of 2020, Kim Kardashian in turn fell ill. One of the last episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed that the star had the covid between October and November, after celebrating her birthday on an island paradise – an event that created an uproar. She assured on Twitter last May that she had not been infected at the end of these celebrations, but that it was her son Saint who infected her after falling ill at school.

False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25 – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

