More

    Khloé Kardashian, covid positive with her daughter

    Entertainment


    Khloé Kardashian has announced that she has contracted the coronavirus again, this time with her daughter True.

    Last year, when the world was confined, Khloé Kardashian contracted the coronavirus. At the time, in March 2020, the American reality TV star was forced to isolate herself at her home in Los Angeles, while her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson took care of their daughter True.

    A year and a half and a vaccination campaign later, Kourtney and Kim’s sister tested positive for covid again. On Friday, October 29, 2021, the 37-year-old star revealed his state of health on social media, explaining that his 3-year-old daughter had also contracted the virus. “Hi guys, I wanted to let you know that True and I have tested positive for covid. I had to cancel several commitments and I am sorry that I cannot honor them. Fortunately, I have been vaccinated so everything will be fine. We will be isolated by following the guidelines in force, ”she wrote. “Stay cautious,” she concluded.

    Kanye, Kim and Saint also had the covid

    Khloé Kardashian did not say whether she and her daughter were suffering from symptoms. Last year, she revealed she had severe migraines, chest pain and a persistent dry cough. Before her, her brother-in-law Kanye West had also contracted the disease. A few months later, at the end of 2020, Kim Kardashian in turn fell ill. One of the last episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed that the star had the covid between October and November, after celebrating her birthday on an island paradise – an event that created an uproar. She assured on Twitter last May that she had not been infected at the end of these celebrations, but that it was her son Saint who infected her after falling ill at school.

    Read also : Khloé Kardashian, out with her ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True

    Any reproduction prohibited


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFacebook’s Meta Watch leaked, Oculus renamed Meta in turn and Pixel 6 out of stock
    Next articlethe Gironde, the Landes and the Lot-et-Garonne do not want to pay the RSA to the unvaccinated

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC