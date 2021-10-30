More

    Kita under indictment, his reaction is astounding

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the 10 biggest sales of the Canaries

    Waldemar Kita is caught by the courts. While the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) had confirmed in February 2019 that it had opened a preliminary investigation targeting the president of FC Nantes, we learned yesterday that this file had been entrusted at the end of September to an examining magistrate.

    According to RMC Sport, the investigation would also relate to aggravated tax fraud and money laundering, which could augur a possible indictment. In 2019, we remember that searches had taken place at La Jonelière, at the Paris headquarters of Vivacy laboratories belonging to Kita as well as in the latter’s home.

    Kita doesn’t worry

    How did the president of FC Nantes take the news? Sports radio observes that ten days ago, in front of the partners and some employees of the club, during an evening at the Beaujoire stadium, the person concerned had explained that he was not worried about his tax audit !

    However, this is not the first time that Kita’s name has been involved in legal matters. In December 2020, the strongman of FC Nantes was suspected of having injured the French tax authorities to the tune of 14.8 million euros for the solidarity tax on wealth. In addition, the Nantais would have touched, between 2010 and 2019, 70 million euros in Luxembourg, on which he would have paid no income tax in France. The reason given was that he is a tax resident in Belgium.


    to summarize

    At a time when FC Nantes is starting to give a little balm to the hearts of its supporters, an old court case involving Waldemar Kita is coming to the surface without really worrying him as he recently pointed out.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleToyota in turn launches electric with its SUV bZ4X
    Next articleAudiences: “Capitaine Marleau” very broad leader on F2 ahead of “DALS” on the rise, “NCIS” stable

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC