Kita under indictment, his reaction is astounding

Waldemar Kita is caught by the courts. While the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) had confirmed in February 2019 that it had opened a preliminary investigation targeting the president of FC Nantes, we learned yesterday that this file had been entrusted at the end of September to an examining magistrate.

According to RMC Sport, the investigation would also relate to aggravated tax fraud and money laundering, which could augur a possible indictment. In 2019, we remember that searches had taken place at La Jonelière, at the Paris headquarters of Vivacy laboratories belonging to Kita as well as in the latter’s home.

Kita doesn’t worry

How did the president of FC Nantes take the news? Sports radio observes that ten days ago, in front of the partners and some employees of the club, during an evening at the Beaujoire stadium, the person concerned had explained that he was not worried about his tax audit !

However, this is not the first time that Kita’s name has been involved in legal matters. In December 2020, the strongman of FC Nantes was suspected of having injured the French tax authorities to the tune of 14.8 million euros for the solidarity tax on wealth. In addition, the Nantais would have touched, between 2010 and 2019, 70 million euros in Luxembourg, on which he would have paid no income tax in France. The reason given was that he is a tax resident in Belgium.





For information: the fact that an investigating judge has been appointed to lead the case indicates that a judicial investigation has been opened. And the fact that a judicial investigation is open indicates that the facts studied are particularly complex. https://t.co/WdwCbgCWyy – albert marie (@ albertmarie_10) October 29, 2021