Kombouaré launches a new challenge to his players before Montpellier

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the most expensive transfers

Montpellier

“I expect a tough game because if I refer to their success against Lens, it makes sense. Montpellier had a big game. (…) I also think to find a revengeful team. I know that Olivier Dall’Oglio shook his players a bit because they got through in the first half in Monaco. It was a little Montpellier. “

The dynamics of his team

“On our side, we will have to be careful. We have good results, they say a lot of good about us. It is the reward of what the players are doing today, but if we let our guard down, we will suffer. Montpellier. “

His doubts

I will not be surprised, one day, that we take, in a match, three or four goals. I don’t hope so, but it can happen because it’s still fragile. What we are doing is good, encouraging and still requires confirmation.

The challenge to its players

“You have to do clean sheets because even if it doesn’t work too badly, each time we take a goal, especially away from home. So that forces us to score one more goal than the opponent.”

The suspensions of Fabio and Corchia

“I’m lucky, even if I’m waiting for Saturday training, to have Charles Traoré and Dennis Appiah. It’s annoying because during the match, if there is a glitch or problems, it will be a little embarrassing. But I usually don’t complain. On the other hand, Sébastien Corchia’s suspension is difficult to digest because he takes two games firmly. But we will have to work well so as not to feel the weight of these absences. “





🗣 “If we let our guard down, we will suffer.” Watch the 𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗲́ press point in replay, before the meeting #MHSCFCN, Sunday at 3:00 p.m. 👇 – FC Nantes (@FCNantes) October 29, 2021