L1, OL – 8 goals conceded for 8 points lost: Lyon, the fever of the last 10 minutes

Seven goals conceded, for eight points lost. OL’s record in the last ten minutes of its Ligue 1 matches this season borders on disaster. With eight more units, the Rhone club would be the dolphin of PSG. Instead, the Gones are, after 11 days, almost a third of the championship, 9th behind Angers and Nantes, for example. And are respectively only three and four points ahead of Clermont and Troyes, both promoted this season.

To dwell in length on the standings at this point in the season is of little interest, to be sure. But in the case of OL, it stems from an unfortunate habit taken in August to never leave it since. Remember instead:

League 1 OL roars with pleasure 16 MINUTES AGO

August 22, 3rd day: OL leads 3-1 against Clermont at home and sees the promoted come back to height thanks to goals scored in the 80th and 91st minutes (3-3).

September 19, 6th day: the Gones hang Paris at the Parc des Princes… until the 93rd minute and a goal from Mauro Icardi (1-2).

October 3, day 9: Lyon holds its victory in the derby but Wahbi Khazri equalizes from a penalty after additional time (95th, 1-1).

October 24, 11th day: OL lead 2-0 against Nice ten minutes from time … and let the Aiglons reverse the match, with goals conceded in the 80th, 89th and 92nd minutes (2-3).

Every three days, and even now more frequently, OL therefore see the scenario repeating itself. But how is this possible?

When OL see red

In the wake of the defeat in Nice, but also a few days later at the microphone of OL TV, or at a press conference before the reception in Lens: Peter Bosz has obviously come back to the subject many times over the last six days . With a good dose of incomprehension, but a few attempts at explanations. “It starts, in my opinion, with the red cards, assured the Dutch technician. It’s too much, I’ve never seen it. We have just started the season, and we have already taken six red cards. Finishing a match with eleven players is easier than with ten… “

In the derby, Anthony Lopes had indeed been sent off in the 74th minute of play, while OL were leading in the score. Against Nice, the exclusion of Tino Kadewere had also intervened while Lyon was ahead in the score (2-1). But these red cards are perhaps only the consequence of a team which tends to the slightest headwind.





“Against Nice, after the first goal, we took a red card, we took a penalty (…) We must manage better when we take a goal. We must not lose confidence. We spoke with the players so as not to no longer repeat these errors “, detailed Bosz. Because indeed, these are errors. Often individual, and often blatant. From the very average defense of Damien Da Silva on Elbasan Rashani against Clermont, to the incredible passivity of Jérôme Boateng in Nice through the forgetting of Mauro Icardi by Jason Denayer and Emerson at the Park, the Rhone staff had plenty to charge his video sessions.

Mauro Icardi vs. Lyon Credit: Getty Images

For better and for worse

He also has something to question himself, most certainly. In particular on the management of troops during the match. Against Clermont, the first change came in the 73rd minute. In the derby, only the usual exit of Boateng, too short physically to hold a whole match at the start of the season, had preceded the reaction to Lopes’ red card in the last quarter of an hour. And what about the trip to the Allianz Riviera, where nothing has changed before the exclusion of Tino Kadewere (85th).

“Nice didn’t have a chance before the first goal. We didn’t lose control. That’s why I didn’t make any changes,” justified the former Leverkusen coach on this subject, preferring to invite his players to “better manage their fatigue”. the “control”, OL’s quality of play was indeed there before the freefall. Like a rise in power in recent weeks.

“To go higher, I need us to play well. We play better and better even if the result was very negative” Bosz repeated this week. This is certainly the key, and the ex-Ajax coach had mentioned it upon his arrival: finding the perfect balance between results and the desire to play. Make no mistake, Lyon is not is not always the victim of these crazy ends of the game – as evidenced by his success on the lawn of Sparta Prague last Thursday (3-4) – and for his part has scored five times after the 80th minute of play this season, Europa League included. With this spectacular OL, we do not get bored. But his troubles are still too many.

League 1 With Milik, OM is not doing so well but it is with him that he can go far 39 MINUTES AGO