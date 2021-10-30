Lady with the unicorn, Halloween, Harvest Festival, Grande Impro: what to do in Toulouse this weekend?

Toulouse news See my news

This weekend, “La Grande Impro” continues at the Halle de La Machine. (© La Halle de La Machine)

There is something to do during the weekend of All Saints, at Toulouse. From Saturday 30 to Monday 1 November, many events are organized in the Pink City. Toulouse news has selected for you some ideas that can liven up this long weekend. Follow the guide !

# 1. Go see “The Lady with the Unicorn”

Here is one of the six tapestries that make up The Lady with the Unicorn, currently visible at the Abattoirs. (© RMN-Grand Palais (Cluny museum – national museum of the Middle Ages) / Michel Urtado)

Attention, event! From October 30, 2021 to January 16, 2022, The Lady and the Unicorn arrives at the museum of Slaughterhouses. Absolute masterpiece from the collections of the Musée de Cluny, the six tapestries making up the hanging of The Lady with the Unicorn travel for the first time in France since their acquisition in 1882. And for the first time in a museum dedicated to art contemporary.

Exceptional by the quality of its execution, bewitching and intriguing by the mysteries which surround it, The Lady with the Unicorn – woven around 1500 – is a masterpiece to be admired urgently at the Abattoirs!

Practical information

Slaughterhouses

76 allées Charles de Fitte, 31300 Toulouse

Open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

# 2. Enjoy Halloween

CitizenKid is organizing a giant treasure hunt for Halloween. (© Citizen Kids)

This weekend, the Pink City goes into fashion Halloween. Giant treasure hunt, cooking workshops, karaoke evening… Here are our ideas for outings and activities, in Toulouse and in the metropolitan area, around this fashion from the United States.

To know more, check out our full article:

> Toulouse. Cooking workshops, giant treasure hunt… Our ideas for outings for Halloween <<

# 3. Take a tour of the Harvest Festival at the Capitole





The Harvest Festival takes place at Place du Capitole, in Toulouse. (© Illustration / Actu.fr)

The Harvest festival is set up on the Place du Capitole in Toulouse until Saturday, October 30, 2021. A great opportunity to discover the riches of the wines of the South-West!

60 producers are gathered in the heart of the Pink City. On the program: presentation of the vineyards, but also discovery of the best vintages during a tasting-sale. Many activities are planned, in order to be able to discover the secrets of tasting, blending and aromas of wine.

# 4. The return of the Colombette Fair

The Foire de la Colombette is this weekend! (© Archives Actu Toulouse)

Canceled in 2020, the Colombette Fair returns in 2021 to celebrate its 77th edition from Saturday October 30 to Monday November 1. For three days, artisans and independent traders will exhibit their products and offer various activities in the famous artery.

Two brass bands will perform notably at the opening and closing of the event: on Saturday, at 12:45 p.m., you will discover the Pifada, a mobile fanfare of bamboo flutes and percussions which draws its repertoire from Brazilian melodies and rhythms and Occitans. At the end of the fair, Monday at 5 p.m., the Maracatu Sardinhas Da Mata group will pay tribute to the chained slaves who yearned for freedom.

# 5. Menzimuck wakes up at the Halle de La Machine

The Menzimuck arrives at La Halle de La Machine.

During these All Saints’ Day holidays, the Halle de La Machine is launching the “Grande Impro”.

And this weekend promises to be very special: Polo Loridant, director of special effects at Compagnie La Machine, will wake up the Menzimuck : part forest machine, part spider shovel, vestige of the show Les Mécaniques Savantes played in 2008 in Liverpool, which was then European cultural capital.

“The Menzimuck can dance, interact with the Great Spider or the Minotaur and sometimes she hugs a Great Agitator”, announces the Hall of La Machine. An entire program !

.

