Leonardo steps up for Neymar

The Leonardo show. After the victory (2-1) of Paris Saint-Germain against LOSC on Friday evening at the opening of the 12th day of Ligue 1, the sporting director of the club in the capital spoke at length to journalists. The Brazilian manager, annoyed by the criticism of his team and his club, has said what he thinks. But that’s not all. Relaunched on certain individuals, the former DS of AC Milan defended Neymar. The Brazilian striker, author of a goal and two assists in 8 appearances in all competitions this season, is in a difficult period but can therefore count on the support of his compatriot.

“Unfairly (he is criticized, Editor’s note)! I think he’s a very experienced player and today he played a really big game with volume. He ran backwards, created situations. After that, it’s a difficult moment because there are still things to adjust, but frankly I don’t see … If a player was partying all the time like you say, he couldn’t run 90 minutes , it’s impossible. That’s why it’s a bit too much ”, first sent Leonardo to the press before continuing.





“Calm, calm, it’s a bit too much”

“I don’t just want to talk about Neymar, Messi, Kylian (Mbappé). It’s general. I think there is a general vision which, honestly … Calm, calm is a bit too much. “ Leonardo therefore asks for a little more tact regarding the Brazilian who, for him, had a good match against the Mastiffs: “Messi, he has arrived. The first two months, he spent more time in selection than here. Now you play three matches during the international break and you travel, you come, you come back. Yes, there is muscle discomfort. And Neymar, it’s the same thing. Today he had a great match, with the desire, the sacrifice. “

Placed on the left of the Parisian attack, Neymar has indeed displayed a lot of desire but the international Auriverde (115 selections, 70 goals) has sometimes annoyed, by not giving his ball quickly enough for example. And the waste was perhaps a little too present. But there is no doubt that Leonardo’s statements will please the Brazilian number 10, who still has many months this season to reverse the trend.