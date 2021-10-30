LGBTQIA + – Angèle makes rare confidences about her bisexuality

Angèle at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6, 2021. FilmMagic

On the occasion of the upcoming release of her album, Angèle gave a long interview to the magazine “Elle”. And in the latter, she agreed to confide in the moment when she confirmed her relationship with Marion Papillon via an Instagram post and thus, make some rare confidences on her bisexuality.

And for good reason, it is a subject that she addresses in “Nonante-five”, pointing out in particular the many messages received following her announcement. “The idea was to say that I had fallen in love with a woman but that it had not changed anything”, she assures, before admitting that she is now separated from Marie Papillon. “Too bad loving women is political. I would find it wonderful if it wasn’t a topic anymore, although objectively it still is, and I can’t blame people for bringing it up. At the same time, it is important to talk about it, because we all need representations. ”

“I would have lied less to myself”

The 25-year-old singer confides that she would have appreciated, during adolescence, having personalities with diverse sexualities. It would have allowed her to be honest with herself: “I might have understood faster that I was bi. I would have lied to myself less, and I would have lived other stories. Clearly, there were times when I had lost the real Angela. I told myself that if people decided that they had the right to know things about me or that they projected their fantasies, it was because I no longer belonged to myself, that I had lost control of my image ” , she concludes.

