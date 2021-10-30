Lifting of the compelling reasons to go to the archipelago

TRAVEL – From Monday, November 1, the archipelago will relax the conditions for entering its territory

The need to have a compelling reason to go to New Caledonia will be lifted from November 1, given the circulation of the Covid-19 virus in the archipelago, which no longer justifies locking its borders, a indicated this Saturday the High Commissioner of the Republic.

“Today, the incidence rates observed demonstrate that the risk of contamination is higher locally and that the restrictions on the freedom to come and go do not entail any serious health risk”, indicates the High Commissioner of the Republic , Patrice Faure, in a letter addressed to the leaders of the Caledonian communities.

Only authorized vaccinated persons

The principle of overriding reasons is therefore “repealed from November 1, 2021”. On the other hand, in accordance with the decree of September 17, only vaccinated people are authorized to go to New Caledonia. On arrival, a coronavirus screening test and 7-day isolation at home or in a hotel remain mandatory.





The compelling reasons had been established in 2020 at the start of the health crisis to protect the Caillou, which had remained free of Covid-19 for a long time, before the Delta variant of the virus caused a violent epidemic since the beginning of September, which has continued until then (. ..) Read more on 20minutes

