Ligue 1 – After Metz-Saint-Etienne: Wahbi Khazri, brilliant inspiration and crucial role

We have to be honest: on paper, the Saturday afternoon poster between Metz (19th) and Saint-Étienne (20th) did not really sell dreams. This meeting, however, will remain as one of the highlights of the 2021-22 season of Ligue 1. Not because of its final result (1-1) – which does not suit anyone – nor of the spectacle produced. – which, without being indigestible, has logically not reached footballing heights. No, if this FCM-ASSE will be remembered, it is for a crazy gesture, a flash of genius. Signed Wahbi Khazri.

Shortly after the quarter of an hour of play, and while Farid Boulaya had opened the scoring for the Garnets (8th), the former Bastiais recovered the ball in his own area, moved forward full axis and, even before to be found at the height of the central circle released a lob. His cheeky strike was both powerful and precise. She surprised Alexandre Oukidja, who came out far from his six meters and who could only see the damage. At the time of shooting, the Tunisian was some 68 meters from the opposing goal. Never, since 2006-07, has a goal been scored from so far.

He told us: ‘As long as I don’t score, I’ll try!’

“It’s a great goal, a great initiative,” breathed Claude Puel, at the microphone of Prime Video, after the final whistle. If he had never adjusted the sights before, Khazri is known to regularly try his luck at long distance.. “He has done it 7-8 times in friendlies, but not one has finished deep. It is great that it fits today,” welcomed his coach. “He told us: ‘As long as I don’t score, I’ll try!’ He is very confident, ” adds Timothée Kolodziejczak, also interviewed by Prime Video.





This goal is therefore the praise of perseverance, a fair reward for a player who is not the type to be cautious when it comes to taking risks. But we can also see there the perfect illustration of the role of providential man held by the Eagle of Carthage among the Greens. Because if there is one who, since the beginning of the year, has stood out from the crowd within the Forézien workforce, it is he. His seven achievements recorded so far – which make him the second top scorer in the elite, behind Jonathan David – were important, like the equalizer penalty at the end of the derby (1-1) or , more recently, the direct free kick scored against Angers (2-2).

Without Khazri, where would ASSE be?

Beyond his goals, Khazri shines more generally by his technical level well above the average and by his aura vis-à-vis his young partners. “Wahbi has been very important since the start of the season, he is playing his role of leader to the full and, on the pitch, he brings us a lot,” thus recognizes Puel. “He carries us at arm’s length, it must be said, even says Kolodziejczak. He sets the important goals, he is a locker room frame. He is a talented player. He’s clearly above it. “

In other words, Sainté would certainly be in an even more precarious situation without the precious contribution of his number 10, which will come to the end of his contract with ASSE next June. “For several matches, he has been pushing us, confesses ‘Kolo’. He will have to be counted on until the end of the season. ” Of course, the 30-year-old won’t be able to maintain his squad on his own. But the more time passes, the more this observation becomes obvious: the Greens will need a great Khazri if they want to save their skin in Ligue 1.

