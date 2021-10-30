More

    Ligue 1: FC Metz

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – Bordeaux: The pre-match brief

    It is a real match of fear for FC Metz and ASSE, and woe to the vanquished. Especially if he is from Saint-Etienne. Because a defeat at Saint-Symphorien this afternoon could quite simply cost his place to Claude Puel, manager in the hot seat for many weeks and in the crosshairs of the supporters, who demanded his resignation last week.

    This match is the opposition between the last two, the worst defense in the championship (26 goals conceded) which welcomes the worst attack (11 goals scored). Knowing that FC Metz also has a bad attack (12 goals, the 2nd worst of the elite) and that the Greens also have a crumbly defense (25 goals conceded, the 2nd worst, there too). In short, a real duel of dunces!

    FCM: Oukidja – Centonze, Jemerson, Bronn, Kouyaté – Delaine, N’Doram, Maïga – Boulaya – Niane, De Préville.
    ASSE: Green – Camara, Sow, Kolodziejczak, Mason – Gourna-Douath, Neyou, Youssouf – Boudebouz – Khazri, Nordin.

    The compositions of FC Metz and ASSE

    FC Metz, 19th and worst defense in Ligue 1 (26 goals conceded), receives AS Saint-Etienne, last in the championship and worst attack. A real duel of dunces that could do damage to the loser, if there is a loser.

