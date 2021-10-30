Ligue 1: Metz-Saint-Etienne / 68m: Wahbi Khazri scores with an incredible lob and sets a new distance record!

We remembered Memphis Depay, Nabil Fekir and especially Saber Khlifa, each author of an exceptional lob during their time in Ligue 1. From now on, we will remember above all Wahbi Khazri. This Saturday, the Saint-Etienne midfielder illuminated the meeting between Metz and ASSE with an attempt full of nerve and which, most importantly, was crowned with success. Present in the recovery in his area, the Tunisian international accelerated full axis then, seeing that Alexandre Oukidja was advanced, struck even before reaching the central circle, 68m from the opposing goal. Stunned, the Metz goalkeeper went to get the ball at the back of his net. The former Bordelais, him, enters the history of the championship: never, since 2006-07, a goal scored from so far away had been recorded.





In the past, Khazri had tried long distance lobs, which sometimes exasperated Green supporters. It is clear that he was right to persevere. “This lob, I tried it a lot, but I missed it a lot of times,” admitted the person concerned at the microphone of Prime Video, at the half-time. Before returning to his crazy gesture: “I ride the ball, I don’t have too many solutions, but I have success because it goes to the bottom.” Enough to allow ASSE, in great difficulty this season, to pick up the score on the lawn of Saint-Symphorien (1-1).

League 1 The Disciplinary Commission met on Monday after the incidents in Saint-Etienne 10/23/2021 At 3:34 PM

League 1 Puel clings: “We are going to conquer our audience” 10/22/2021 At 10:37 PM