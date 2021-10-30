Ligue 1: the incredible lob of more than 65m from Khazri during Metz-Saint-Etienne!

Who said pressure inhibits initiatives? While Metz, 19th in Ligue 1, and Saint-Etienne, 20th, play in Lorraine the match of fear this Saturday afternoon, Wahbi Khazri scored a goal like little in Ligue 1.

While the Messins had opened the scoring five minutes earlier, thanks to a beautiful free kick from Boulaya (1-0, 9th), the Tunisian striker delivered his masterpiece. The number 10 of the Greens inherited the ball in his own penalty area. He advanced a few hectometers then, as he approached the central circle in his own half of the field, unleashed a powerful strike and lob on which Alexandre Oukidja, the Lorraine goalkeeper, too advanced, could not intervene ( 1-1, 16th).



“I tried it a lot in practice, I was laughed at a lot,” Khazri said during Prime Video’s microphone break. It’s good when it succeeds, it’s good especially for the team. I lift the ball, I don’t have too many solutions, I see it advanced (Oukidja), I try it and I am lucky that it goes to the bottom. “

Author of his 7th goal in Ligue 1 this season, Khazri, whose goal has not yet been “measured”, has probably scored more than 65 m. Amazon Prime and statistics site Opta talk about a goal of 68m.