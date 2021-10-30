Ligue 2: Sochaux, AC Ajaccio and Le Havre stuck, Nîmes sinks

Sochaux still snubs the leader’s place, Le Havre and Ajaccio corner

The Sochaliens do not want to seize the opportunities. On the ground of Nancy, the current red lantern, the men of Omar Daf were again held in check (0-0), this Saturday evening, during the 14th day of Ligue 2. For the second consecutive week, FCSM did not take advantage of Toulouse’s earlier draw against Guingamp (2-2) to grab 1st place in the Championship. Dominator, both in the game (63% possession) and in terms of chances (13 shots to 9), Sochaux was not sufficiently dangerous to move the Nancy defensive block of his coach Benoît Pedretti.