Ligue 2: Sochaux, AC Ajaccio and Le Havre stuck, Nîmes sinks

Sochaux still snubs the leader’s place, Le Havre and Ajaccio corner
The Sochaliens do not want to seize the opportunities. On the ground of Nancy, the current red lantern, the men of Omar Daf were again held in check (0-0), this Saturday evening, during the 14th day of Ligue 2. For the second consecutive week, FCSM did not take advantage of Toulouse’s earlier draw against Guingamp (2-2) to grab 1st place in the Championship. Dominator, both in the game (63% possession) and in terms of chances (13 shots to 9), Sochaux was not sufficiently dangerous to move the Nancy defensive block of his coach Benoît Pedretti.
In a contradictory manner, the Doubistes however took a small lead over Ajaccio (3rd) and Le Havre (4th). While they could also get closer to Toulouse, the two teams contending for the podium lost. In Pau (1-0) for the Corsicans, on a goal from Lobry (55th), and in Dunkirk (1-0) for the Normans, on a magnificent ball stung from the young Bilal Brahimi (54th). End of the series for the Havre, who remained on 10 matches without defeat.
Nîmes sinks into the crisis, Caen and Dijon are not moving forward
The Crocs are doing very badly. With a new setback this Saturday night at home against Niort (2-1), Nîmes has not known the taste of success since August. The autumnal blues seem to have invaded Pascal Plancque’s troops. The reduction in the score of Niclas Eliasson (53rd) when his team was led by two goals was not enough to stop the negative spiral of Nîmes in a very empty Costières stadium.
Gard supporters boycotted the match because of the price of seats in popular stands. After a good start to the season, Nîmes (17th) is now on the verge of relegation, while Caen (12th) and Dijon (15th) are not reassured. The two former elite clubs have again fallen on their turf, respectively against Paris FC (1-0) and Grenoble (1-0). For the Caen, this is their fifth game without a win for Michel d’Ornano.
9
Nîmes remains on a series of 9 matches without victories in Ligue 2 (3 draws, 6 defeats).
Amiens and Bastia neutralize each other, Rodez’s box against Quevilly
Finally, in a perilous match at the bottom of the table, Bastia (19th) and Amiens (18th) parted with a goalless score (0-0). Logical, when we see the balance sheet of these two teams, subscribers to the draw since the start of the Championship (6 draws for Bastia, 7 for Amiens).
In the eighth and last match of this multiplex, Rodez crushed Quevilly (3-0), offering an offensive festival to his audience at the Paul-Lignon stadium, thanks to goals from Dembélé (50th), Boissier (66th) and Bonnet ( 80th). The Aveyronnais (9th) switch to the first part of the Championship table.
This 14th day will conclude with the meeting between Valenciennes and Auxerre, which will take place this Monday (8:45 p.m.).