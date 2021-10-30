Lionel Messi, an evening without and a new worry

What follows after this advertisement

In the absence of Kylian Mbappé, hit in the ear, Mauricio Pochettino had decided to leave him the keys to the truck. As he had explained Thursday afternoon in a press conference, the Argentinian technician would certainly use Lionel Messi in number 9, with Angel Di Maria and Neymar on the sides, during the reception of LOSC this Friday evening (2-1 ). The Pulga was well ahead, but the experience unfortunately did not last long. Holder despite muscle discomfort felt the day before (he had trained individually on Thursday morning), the Argentine striker had to give way to Mauro Icardi at the break, the pain certainly returning.

Obviously, the Argentine international (156 caps, 80 goals) did not really have time to express himself, but an assessment can still be made over a period. If he tried his luck twice, including an attempt on a free kick, the former captain of FC Barcelona did not weigh at all on the meeting. A little lonely in the middle of the Lille defense, Lionel Messi has never managed to make a difference as Kylian Mbappé knows for example by taking the depth. And it must be said that his two teammates in attack did not help him.





Leonardo defends Messi

Quickly asked about the exit of Lionel Messi at a press conference, Mauricio Pochettino was in any case reassuring: “Yes, it was as a precaution, with the medical department. And we hope he will be available for the game against Leipzig. “ Because in a few days, Wednesday evening more precisely, PSG will challenge RB Leipzig as part of the 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League. A Lionel Messi will not be too much. And if some think that the main concerned is in a bad patch, the sporting director of PSG Leonardo was there Friday evening to remind the context.

“Messi, he has arrived. The first two months, he spent more time in selection than here. Now you play three matches during the international break and you travel, you come, you come back. Yes, there is muscle discomfort. And Neymar, it’s the same thing. Today he had a great match, with the desire, the sacrifice ”, explained the Brazilian leader of PSG in the mixed zone. The sequence of matches is therefore likely to leave traces soon and Lionel Messi, still without a single goal in Ligue 1 and not in top form, is already starting to worry some people.