Lionel Messi replaced at half-time for PSG-Lille “as a precaution”

Star striker Lionel Messi was replaced “as a precaution” by coach Mauricio Pochettino, at half-time in the opening match of the 12th day of Ligue 1 between Paris SG and Lille (2-1), Friday . “I replaced as a precaution, with the advice of the medical staff. We believe he will be available for the Leipzig game“Wednesday in the Champions League, said the Argentine technician after the meeting. Thursday, the player suffered from muscle discomfort which deprived him of collective training.

“Poche” made the change when their team were down 1-0, after a tasteless first period for their players. Messi, aligned at the forefront of the attack in the usual place of Kylian Mbappé, sick, failed to get his team out of the doldrums, despite a few chances (30th, 45th).

The Argentinian has still not scored a league goal this season, nor delivered a single assist. However, he has three achievements in the Champions League. The N.30 has been replaced only once this season, in the 76th minute of the match against Lyon (2-1) on September 19, after receiving a blow to the knee. Without him, PSG toppled Lille with goals from Marquinhos and Angel di Maria. Messi, who won the Copa América this summer with Argentina, is one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or this fall.

