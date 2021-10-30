LOSC (2-1): Pierre Ménès saw a crack, he is from Lille!

Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the wall Mike Maignan in figures

Neymar still took the time to respond to criticism yesterday after his finally solid performance against LOSC (2-1). Detonator of the PSG revolt yesterday at the Parc des Princes, the Brazilian is not yet the hero designated by Pierre Ménès during this victory with forceps. This is Angel Di Maria.

“What made the difference in the second half and especially at the end of the match, is the level of Di Maria and Neymar who, between them, broke the Lille lock, he observed on his blog. Di Maria who offers the equalizer to Marquinhos on a volley of the flat of the right foot then Di Maria who scores the victory goal on a very nice serve from a delighted Neymar as if it was he who had scored. This Parisian team PSG is still very surprising. She never dominates her subject but we must recognize a real capacity to go and snatch victory. “

On the side of LOSC, Ménès analyzed some good points, in particular an “absolutely dazzling Renato Sanches” in the first period. “In the opposite camp, the disappointment must be enormous after this cruel defeat but Lille can be satisfied with their performance at the Park, he analyzed. Above all, they will perhaps be able to build on this defeat, paradoxically full of promise… ”It should be noted that the same Sanches received a score of 7/10 in L’Équipe du jour.

“Paris, king of money time”

PSG offered themselves the champion of France at the end of a match during which they have long been led. But Di Maria and Neymar have ensured the awakening of the Parisians, who are inexorably soaring in the standings.

