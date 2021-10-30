More

    LOSC (2-1): Pierre Ménès saw a crack, he is from Lille!

    Sports


    Neymar still took the time to respond to criticism yesterday after his finally solid performance against LOSC (2-1). Detonator of the PSG revolt yesterday at the Parc des Princes, the Brazilian is not yet the hero designated by Pierre Ménès during this victory with forceps. This is Angel Di Maria.

    “What made the difference in the second half and especially at the end of the match, is the level of Di Maria and Neymar who, between them, broke the Lille lock, he observed on his blog. Di Maria who offers the equalizer to Marquinhos on a volley of the flat of the right foot then Di Maria who scores the victory goal on a very nice serve from a delighted Neymar as if it was he who had scored. This Parisian team PSG is still very surprising. She never dominates her subject but we must recognize a real capacity to go and snatch victory. “

    On the side of LOSC, Ménès analyzed some good points, in particular an “absolutely dazzling Renato Sanches” in the first period. “In the opposite camp, the disappointment must be enormous after this cruel defeat but Lille can be satisfied with their performance at the Park, he analyzed. Above all, they will perhaps be able to build on this defeat, paradoxically full of promise… ”It should be noted that the same Sanches received a score of 7/10 in L’Équipe du jour.

    to summarize

    Pierre Ménès delivered his analysis of PSG’s narrow victory on Friday against LOSC at the opening of the 12th day of Ligue 1 (2-1). The opportunity to evoke a certain Neymar, very prominent, but also a dazzling Renato Sanches!

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

