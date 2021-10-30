More

    LOSC (2-1): the 3 stars of a stunning match

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

    Angel Di Maria

    Author of the decisive pass for the equalizer of Marquinhos (74th) and the winning goal of a flat left foot low to the ground (88th), the Argentinian right winger, who was in all the good shots, embodied the awakening of PSG in the second half.

    Marquinhos

    Solid in the duels and almost perfect in the recovery (96% successful passes), the central defender and Parisian captain turned into a savior by equalizing the flat of the right foot at the far post on a service from Angel Di Maria (74th ).

    Jonathan david

    With a shot from the right foot at close range, Jonathan David, who took advantage of a good job from Burak Yilmaz on the left lane, once again found the net (31st). But despite his 8th goal scored this season, the top scorer in Ligue 1 could not avoid the defeat of his family.

    to summarize

    A stunning Paris Saint-Germain won this Friday on its lawn against LOSC (2-1), opening the 12th day of Ligue 1. Here are the 3 stars of the match.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleCovid-19 in Occitanie: hospitalizations down slightly in the region, priority for vaccination of the elderly
    Next articleJohn Wick: an actress of the last James Bond in the spin-off? – Cinema News

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC