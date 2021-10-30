LOSC (2-1): the 3 stars of a stunning match

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue
Angel Di Maria
Author of the decisive pass for the equalizer of Marquinhos (74th) and the winning goal of a flat left foot low to the ground (88th), the Argentinian right winger, who was in all the good shots, embodied the awakening of PSG in the second half.
Marquinhos
Solid in the duels and almost perfect in the recovery (96% successful passes), the central defender and Parisian captain turned into a savior by equalizing the flat of the right foot at the far post on a service from Angel Di Maria (74th ).
Jonathan david
With a shot from the right foot at close range, Jonathan David, who took advantage of a good job from Burak Yilmaz on the left lane, once again found the net (31st). But despite his 8th goal scored this season, the top scorer in Ligue 1 could not avoid the defeat of his family.
It’s a 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗜𝗥𝗘 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗘 in this #PSGLOSC ! 🔥
🔴 # 𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗖𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗜𝗦 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ziIxWG4hwH
– Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) October 29, 2021
to summarize
A stunning Paris Saint-Germain won this Friday on its lawn against LOSC (2-1), opening the 12th day of Ligue 1. Here are the 3 stars of the match.