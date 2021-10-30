Loto result of Saturday, October 30, 2021

LOTO RESULT SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2021: Lotto draw on Saturday October 30, 2021 with the winning numbers, lotto draw, the winnings report for this Saturday, October 30, 2021, all the information provided by la Française des Jeux is in this article.

Lotto result of Saturday, October 30, 2021

Once again the prize pool of the game of the Française des Jeux, the Loto, was not won. She posted 14 million euros for this last lottery draw. And to end the month of October 2021, it is therefore a new draw that is proposed. For the last lotto draw in October 2021, the lotto prize pool therefore starts again at 15 million euros for this draw on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

The last time a player won 217,229 euros in the lottery draw. This second-tier winner is added to the hundreds of thousands of lower-tier winners. Because if a player has won the prize pool of rank 2, they were 44 to find the combination allowing to win the prize pool of rank 3 which was, during the last lottery draw, of 1,205 euros.

And, thanks to the winning numbers from the last draw to date, 363 players shared the tier 4 jackpot and won 526 euros. But what will interest players, now, are of course the lotto results of the Saturday, October 30, 2021





Lottery winning numbers for Saturday, October 30, 2021

Like every lottery draw, tonight’s draw will present a substantial sum and allow a player to start out as a millionaire. The 15 million euros of the prize pool tonight for the lotto result of this Saturday, October 30, 2021 will probably be of interest to many players this October! You will find them here by clicking on the banner below:

OFFICIAL LOTO FDJ results are available on the official website of la Française des Jeux (Participation in the LOTO game implies adherence to their respective regulations and to the general regulations of the digital offer of la Française des Jeux published in the Official Journal).