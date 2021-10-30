Macron bonus of 1000 euros: who is eligible, who pays it, … We explain in detail

the essential

Due to the increase in the minimum wage on October 1, new employees will become eligible for the Macron bonus of 1,000 euros. The editorial staff of the Dépêche takes stock.

Thanks to the recent increase in the minimum wage of 2.2%, the “Macron premium” benefits more employees. This exceptional aid is in fact reserved for French people whose income does not exceed 3 times the minimum wage. Employees whose gross monthly income does not exceed 4,768.41 euros are now eligible, compared to 4,663.74 euros previously.

Who are eligible?

This bonus more specifically benefits “employees under an employment contract, temporary workers or public officials of a public industrial and commercial establishment or of a public administrative establishment when it employs personnel governed by private law at the date of its payment “.

The employer is not obliged to pay it

This device was launched in 2019 to respond to the yellow vests crisis. It was renewed in 2020 and again this year. Like other years, this exceptional purchasing power bonus (Pepa) may be paid to employees receiving remuneration of up to three times the minimum wage.

Employers will have no legal obligation to set up the Macron bonus. Employers are therefore free to pay this bonus or not, to set the amount and choose the beneficiaries, for example by reserving this benefit for the lowest paid employees. Once he has decided to do so, for this premium to be eligible for the exemption provided for by law, the employer must comply with the conditions set by law.

The bonus can be paid between June 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. It is exempt from tax, contributions and social contributions. But for some employer officials, recent economic difficulties will prevent companies from paying this bonus. This is what Medef said last March in an article in Ouest France: “companies have had their worst year and many will find it difficult to pay it”.

A capped aid?

This premium is capped at 1,000 euros except in three cases:

companies that have signed a profit-sharing agreement

companies with less than 50 employees

second-line workers (cashiers, construction workers, home helpers, etc.)

If revaluation measures are initiated. The ceiling is then 2,000 euros. In 2019, this bonus made it possible to distribute 2.2 billion purchasing power to 5 million employees … out of 25 million employees in total in France.