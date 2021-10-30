Manchester United revive at Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani scorers

This is the whole story of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he coached Manchester United (December 2019): every time he seems doomed, the Norwegian manages to stay in office thanks to an unexpected victory. Thus, while the position of the manager of the Red Devils was particularly weakened since the fiasco at Old Trafford against Liverpool (0-5, October 24), he regained credit thanks to the logical success obtained by his team at Tottenham (0 -3) this Saturday, as part of the 10th day of the Premier League.