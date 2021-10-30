Manchester United revive at Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani scorers

This is the whole story of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he coached Manchester United (December 2019): every time he seems doomed, the Norwegian manages to stay in office thanks to an unexpected victory. Thus, while the position of the manager of the Red Devils was particularly weakened since the fiasco at Old Trafford against Liverpool (0-5, October 24), he regained credit thanks to the logical success obtained by his team at Tottenham (0 -3) this Saturday, as part of the 10th day of the Premier League.
This victory owes a lot to Solskjaer, who for the occasion had presented an original device (in 3-5-2) and who had started in attack a new pair, and ultimately quite complementary, composed by Edinson Cavani (remarkable as d habit by his altruism and dejection) and the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo doubly decisive
The latter was doubly decisive, by first scoring a splendid goal, an unstoppable volley, following a magnificent bell opening signed Bruno Fernandes (0-1, 39th). Then CR7 launched Cavani perfectly, who easily erased Hugo Lloris (0-2, 64th).
In addition, the five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, once is not customary, was very involved in the defensive work, within a team that the successful return of Raphaël Varane has made more serene. We can also highlight the fine performances of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, devilish volunteer, Scott McTominay, tireless recuperator, and Marcus Rashford, scorer at the end of the match, taking advantage of a good service from Nemanja Matic (0-3, 86th).
In the end, the United players, applied, gave the impression of regaining a certain solidity and thereby showing clear support for their coach. Their task it is true was facilitated by apathetic Spurs, who seem to have not overcome the disappointment of a goal from Cristian Romero who had logically been denied to them for offside (28th).
Ghostly Harry Kane
Out of ideas, like a ghostly Harry Kane, Tottenham is now in 8th place, two points behind MU, fifth. As for Nuno Espírito Santo, he should undoubtedly be faced with recurring sacking rumors shortly, as was the case for Solskjaer this week.