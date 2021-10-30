Manchester United set condition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor, Andrea Agnelli persists and signs for Super League

What follows after this advertisement

A British coach for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could well experience his last as Manchester United manager this afternoon against Tottenham. On an ejection seat since the drop received against Liverpool last weekend, OGS knows he has no room for error. The English press does not show him unconditional support by evoking new names every day to succeed him. For the Daily StarBrendan Rodgers would be the Red Devils’ number one priority today. The Leicester coach is a favorite because he ticks an essential condition for the Mancunian owners: the latter is British. Candidates now know what to expect.





Andrea Agnelli did not give up on the Super League project

Juventus has been in the midst of a revolution since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. But this revolution goes beyond the field. Indeed, during the assembly of the club yesterday, the president of Juventus relaunched an old sea serpent: the Super League. And as the title Corriere dello Sport, the interested party did not give up. “I do not surrender”, can we read in front page of the transalpine media. “I didn’t give up yesterday, I won’t give up tomorrow. The system must change, and Juventus wants to participate, ”he said. As a reminder, Juventus is one of the founding clubs and has still not withdrawn from the project, like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola’s 200th with Manchester City

Historic day for Pep Guardiola. Against Manchester City, the Spanish tactician will celebrate his 200th on the Skyblues bench, as recalled by Manchester Evening News in today’s edition. A symbolic number which makes the interested party particularly proud. “200 games? I couldn’t be happier. I have no regrets. I couldn’t ask for more than what we’ve done so far. I am more than happy with what we went through together and I hope that we can continue like this in the years to come ”, estimated Pep Guardiola at a press conference. Guardiola on the bench of Manchester City, it is 146 victories out of 199 games played in the Premier League and an average of 2.33 points per match in the league. Stratospheric.