Market: AMF warns about influencer trading advice

(BFM Bourse) – Faced with the proliferation of investment advice provided online and in particular on social networks, the stock market policeman reminds individual investors that it is important to question the credibility of these recommendations.

The AMF alerted this Thursday against a dangerous phenomenon: investment advice given on the Internet, calling for “vigilance”, vis-à-vis in particular the “credibility of shared opinions”. The stock market regulator has noted a “resurgence of investment recommendations or recommendations for trading sites by influencers on social networks”, which has accompanied the massive arrival of individual investors since the start of the pandemic, according to a press release. In the UK for example, the pseudo meal delivery app CryptoEats was actually a scam. After a fundraising and a big communication via in particular influencers, the founder disappeared with 500,000 dollars.





More than 800,000 stock marketers, “with a younger profile”, have taken their first steps on the markets in France for two years, has identified the AMF. They must “gradually build a stock market culture” and “beware of unrealistic promises of quick gains, effortlessly and without risk,” she recalls. Investors should also “question the credibility of opinions shared online and base their investment decision on reliable information.”

Sources and conflicts of interest

Sharing your opinion in public on a listed share “must respect precise rules, in particular those of revealing its identity, its sources, and its possible conflicts of interest”, she recalls, warning that its market surveillance platform incorporated data output from “forums or social networks.”

The European Securities and Markets Authority (Esma) also recalled Thursday that an investor should always be able to assess “the credibility of the recommendation”, as well as “the interests of those who made it”.

If a person offers recommendations “frequently”, targets “a large audience” and presents himself as “having financial expertise”, the requirements of the European Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) are stronger, she also warns.

(with AFP)

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse