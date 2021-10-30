Matrix 4 mocks Mark Zuckerberg’s new company name

Earlier this week, we revealed the new name of the company Facebook Inc., then Meta Inc., with reference to the project of metaverse, new ambition of Mark Zuckerberg to disrupt his social network. This name change prompted many reactions on the social networks, including one from the account Twitter official of the next movie Matrix: Resurrections.

the return of the chosen one

The official Twitter account of the fourth installment of the saga Matrix made fun of Facebook, following the recent announcement of its name change. While no one expected it, by the end of the year we will be able to witness the resurrection of the Matrix, this false simulation of the world ruled by an evil artificial intelligence, against which the messianic hero Neo (Keanu Reeves ) struggled to free Humanity from the yoke of machines.

The director of the saga Lana Wachowski returns for this film, including the last part of the trilogy, Matrix Revolutions, was released in 2003. Along with Wachowski, original cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Daniel Bernhardt will return in the film, also with new faces, like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, which we saw in the movie Aquaman, and who will play Morpheus.

This week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media giant will change its name to become Meta, in order to unite its different platforms under one roof. In addition, Zuckerberg announced his intention to create a virtual reality world called Metaverse, which he sees as the future of the internet.

In test animations, Zuckerberg showcased his shared virtual world project in which people interact with each other, broadening the distinction between social media and reality. The name of Metaverse is taken from the science fiction novel The Virtual Samurai by Neal Stephenson, published in 1992. Zuckerberg predicts that this concept will become part of our daily life within ten years.





metaverse: the beginnings of the matrix?

In a new tweet parodying their own poster for Matrix 4, the latter mocked Facebook’s announcement. The film reposted its recent promotional poster featuring the two iconic pills from the saga, which were later adopted by fans as a symbol of choosing oppression or anarchy over the control of evil.

Originally, the poster featured the film’s slogan : “The Choice Is Yours” (ie: “The choice is yours”), but the new version adds “Now, based on real events” next to the hashtag “#Meta”, therefore directly referring to recent news from Facebook.

The post directly calls out to Facebook, especially if we do the parallel between the two. The company has been the subject of much criticism in recent years, particularly for its lack of online security or its authorization of hate speech. Twitter post from Matrix Resurrections done then echoing all of the real-world worries about AI dominance, invasion of privacy and simulation. Many fans of the original trilogy of Matrix have embarked on theories on the question of the likelihood that life as we know it can be a simulation created by machines, and recent news has only fueled the discussion.

Is it a coincidence, the META logo is blue? ud83e udd10 ud83d ude02 October 29, 2021

This is the movie marketing I fucking missed, god bless this team. October 29, 2021