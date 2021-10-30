Mbappé is warned, Ancelotti has found another savior than Benzema

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the complete list of Merengues

Karim Benzema (33) can sleep comfortably. Spared for the next Champions League match on Wednesday against Chakhtior Donetsk (6:45 p.m.), the French striker was able to rest by witnessing Real Madrid’s solid victory in Elche (2-0). The merengue success bears the seal of Vinicius Junior.

Aligned on the left side, the Brazilian winger has further damaged the opposing defense and signed a double that will be a milestone as he came to confirm his progress in the last gesture. From the 22nd minute, the 21-year-old took advantage of an excellent work by the returning Mariano Diaz to cross a shot from the left low to the ground (0-1), before making a small dive from the right to double the bet. (0-2, 73rd).

With this brilliant double, Vinicius, replaced by Eden Hazard (85th) has now scored 9 goals in his last 14 official matches played with Real Madrid … which is as much as his 74 previous meetings with the Spanish club! Announced to steal his place and team up with him next season, Mbappé knows what to expect.

