MCU’s new movie breaks sad record

Remember: A few weeks ago: The first American reviews fell following the previews of the Eternals by Chloé Zhao. And surprise, they were almost unanimous and introduced us to the new Marvel movie as a welcome revival for the MCU. “But that was before” ! Because since the feature film is available to everyone in theaters, the reviews have multiplied and are much less rave. We can even say that they are frankly disappointing.

The Eternals, the worst movie in the MCU?

En 2013, Thor: The Dark World was born, and received the disappointing rating of 66% positive reviews from the press, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Reading this, some of you are probably thinking: “Who cares, that’s not the subject.” Well in a way, if: according to the grade aggregator recidivated with The Eternals.

The Eternals receives only an average of 62% positive reviews from the press. If we do not know for the moment the average scores of the international public, this result does not remain a big disappointment, because it makes it the most poorly rated MCU feature film since …Thor 2, exactly. And so the lowest-rated movie in MCU history, in fact.





Bad reviews inevitable?

If these bad scores are bound to disappoint, can they put the brakes on the hype generated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let’s be objective: certainly not. The Eternals is part of an internationally successful saga, which already had 25 feature films and which recently entered its Phase IV. It is one of the most profitable sagas in the history of cinema, with only a few casseroles under its belt.

Plus, bad reviews don’t necessarily equate to business failure, as the recent and much-maligned evidenced. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is a hit at the box office. Obviously, these are not the same problems that emerge between the two films: if Venom is criticized … almost everything, The Eternals have certain undeniable qualities, unfortunately spoiled by too many defects: confused scenario or film subject to the “specifications” of the MCU preventing it from fully emancipating itself are thus criticized.

It does not prevent that once again, The Eternals should be a box office hit. And we don’t talk to you about Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released in mid-December and could well become one of the franchise’s biggest hits.