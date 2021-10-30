mediation will begin on November 3 in

In order to respond to the worrying social situation at the Martinique CHU, the government, through Olivier Véran and Sébastien Lecornu, in conjunction with the ARS and the prefecture of Martinique, announces the establishment of a mediation mission which will start on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

This mediation mission at the Martinique University Hospital on the terms of application of the vaccination obligation for caregivers and the deployment of the health pass, “will aim to re-establish a serene and constructive dialogue with all local stakeholders on the modalities of application of the law in order to organize the proper care of patients and the continuity of care“, announce Olivier Véran, Minister of Solidarity and Health and Sébastien Lecornu, his colleague from the Overseas Territories.







Martinique hospital staff.

This mediation will begin on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and will be led by Danielle Toupillier, former director general of the national management center (CNG) and national mediator for health, social and medico-social personnel. She will be accompanied by Doctor Emmanuel Gordien, virologist at the Avicenne Hospital, and Léandre Beauroy, director of work at the Prefecture of Martinique.

Joined a few moments later by phone after this announcement, Magali Zamor, general secretary of the CGTM health and member of the inter-union of the CHUM, is measured.

Suggesting mediators is one thing, reaching an agreement is another. Magali Zamor, inter-union of the CHUM

Yesterday (Friday, October 29, 2021), the intersyndicale de la santé proposed its mediators, Gilles Marthe and Daniel Robien, from the association of mediators of Martinique as well as Romain Carayol, president of the French federation of mediation centers.

It now remains to bring each other together in this delicate health context.