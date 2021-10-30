“Mélenchon is not my spokesperson”: Raquel Garrido loses his cool in Touche pas à mon poste

Slight rant. This Friday, October 29, Raquel Garrido expressed his frustration following a discussion around Eric Naulleau and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

The debate around the 2022 presidential election is intensifying. The proof, although Eric Zemmour has not (yet?) Formalized his candidacy, the choice is made for Eric Naulleau. He said he would vote for his accomplice on the show Zemmour and Naulleau for block out Jean-Luc Mélenchon. To make matters worse, he even chose to dismiss Raquel Garrido of the plateau of Balance Your Post after some tension. It did not take more to annoy the leader of La France Insoumise. On his Twitter account, this Thursday, October 28, the politician called it “animator-activist.“Enough to provoke a lively discussion in Do not touch My TV this Friday, October 29. Cyril Hanouna however tried to burst the abscess.

“Can you tweet me because Jean-Luc Mélenchon is still not my spokesperson?“, first launched Raquel Garrido. A publication in which she claimed to have been excluded from Balance Your Post due to an icy climate that has developed between her and Eric Naulleau since her first appearance on the show, on September 12, 2019, and over many clashes. Tensions peaked on October 21, 2021 and were followed by a flood of accusations from the main concerned that Balance Your Post became a “far-right show.“During his speech, Raquel Garrido accused his colleague of wanting to be a “anti-Mélenchon“, expressing his frustration with his behavior since he became a host. Laurence Sailliet, however, had harsh words against him.”You trash the show“, she said,”you can’t take our show at all, we are a team (…) I swear to you, we didn’t know where to go.“

Raquel Garrido, “queen of the off-topic”?

Yes Raquel Garrido was returned to its strings, the discussion was also an opportunity for Eric Naulleau to clarify things: he is not responsible for the absence of the lawyer in Balance Your Post, since it respects the instructions of the troublemaker of the PAF. “I never intervened“, he confided. And to add, in order to clarify his intention to vote:”in the event of a second Zemmour-Mélenchon round, I will choose Zemmour.“He then took the opportunity to be cash with Alexis Corbière’s wife, reminding him that she had already pushed Cyril Hanouna to its limits, both live and behind the scenes. “The people who sit with you on the municipal council of Bagnolet tell me it’s the same. that you spoil all the meetings in which you participate. I don’t know why, because you don’t have the sense of debate, certainly.“He also slipped that she would have wanted her place, before accusing her, a”queen of the off-topic“according to him, from “intellectual dishonesty.” Awareness for Raquel Garrido ?

