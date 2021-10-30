Mercato: a disciple of CR7 snubbed the LOSC for the RC Lens!

Zapping Goal! Football club RC Lens: top 10 market values of Sang et Or
Arnaud Kalimuendo wanted to return to RC Lens this summer after realizing that he would not play for PSG this season, despite a rather successful summer preparation. The 19-year-old striker explained his choice by recounting his love at first sight for the Sang et Or … well helped by the Stade de Reims.
“I didn’t pay attention to the other offers because I had clear ideas. From the start, my crush has been Lens. Even if very good clubs wanted me, I made my heart speak, ”Kalimuendo told the columns of L’Équipe.
After explaining that Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol when he was a kid – “when you are 15, he is an inspiration” – the PSG striker explained why the approach of LOSC at the very end of the transfer window had never had chance to succeed. “My heart is blood and gold. I have a lot of values and recognition. If I had gone to the enemy, in Lille, I would have betrayed myself, I would have betrayed my family, the club, the supporters and all the people who gave me all this love here. It’s a great Lille team, that’s not the question, he continued. I did not think. It was impossible. “
