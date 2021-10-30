More

    Mercato: a disciple of CR7 snubbed the LOSC for the RC Lens!

    Arnaud Kalimuendo wanted to return to RC Lens this summer after realizing that he would not play for PSG this season, despite a rather successful summer preparation. The 19-year-old striker explained his choice by recounting his love at first sight for the Sang et Or … well helped by the Stade de Reims.

    “I didn’t pay attention to the other offers because I had clear ideas. From the start, my crush has been Lens. Even if very good clubs wanted me, I made my heart speak, ”Kalimuendo told the columns of L’Équipe.

    After explaining that Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol when he was a kid – “when you are 15, he is an inspiration” – the PSG striker explained why the approach of LOSC at the very end of the transfer window had never had chance to succeed. “My heart is blood and gold. I have a lot of values ​​and recognition. If I had gone to the enemy, in Lille, I would have betrayed myself, I would have betrayed my family, the club, the supporters and all the people who gave me all this love here. It’s a great Lille team, that’s not the question, he continued. I did not think. It was impossible. “

    If Arnaud Kalimuendo (19) made the decision to leave PSG to return to RC Lens on loan during the summer transfer window, LOSC never had a chance to interfere in his choice. The player has a heart of blood and gold.

