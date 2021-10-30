Mercato: a very good deal that could turn into a very big regret!

Author of a very good first part of the season, William saliba has clearly been gaining momentum over the past few weeks. Author of a very big match against PSG, the defender on loan from Arsenal made a copy of the same ilk against OGC Nice. A regularity in the performances which clearly demonstrate that Saliba has taken a step forward.

An important element of the eleven type of Jorge Sampaoli, the defender of OM could well be a very big regret for Olympique de Marseille at the end of the season. Indeed, unlike Mattéo Guendouzi, no call option was negotiated during William Saliba’s loan to Marseille.





Arsenal therefore retains full control over the former player of AS Saint-Etienne, and intends to take advantage of it. Regularly observed by the Scouts of the Gunners, William Saliba impresses on the London side, to such an extent that a starting place would await him for next season, barring a big offer. Olympique de Marseille will therefore have to be very convincing financially to hope to keep the 20-year-old French defender.

Under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, William Saliba is estimated at 18 million euros by the site Transfermarkt. An amount much lower than the possible exit voucher that the Gunners could offer him. Indeed, we are talking about a minimum of 40M €. Suffice to say that at this price OM is out of the race.