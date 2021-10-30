Mercato – Al Sadd reacts to rumors sending Xavi to Barca: “He has a two-year contract with the club”

Al Sadd had not yet communicated. It is now done. Xavi’s current club reacted, via a tweet, to the rumors sending the former glory of FC Barcelona to the bench of the Blaugrana in the coming days. The 41-year-old ex-Spanish midfielder has been coaching the Qatari club since 2019 after finishing his career there as a player.

“In response to what is circulating, management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming games, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and defend the title.“explains the club on its twitter account.

Candidate number 1 to take over from Ronald Koeman, thanked this Wednesday by the management of FC Barcelona, ​​Xavi has never hidden his desire to one day train his training club. “I feel ready to coach any team in the world“he explained last October in Doha.”I want to tell everyone that I am very happy in Qatar, even though…“





Tied to Al Sadd until 2023, Xavi could negotiate with his club to be released from his two-year contract to allow him to join his club at heart. In the meantime, it is Sergi Barjuan, the reserve coach who has been appointed interim Barça coach.

