Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Neymar sends a huge message to Leonardo!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Invited to comment on the summer recruitment of PSG, Neymar ignites for the arrival of the six new players from the Parisian club.
After a complicated season marked by a change of coaches and the loss of the Ligue 1 title to the LOSC, the PSG decided to strike hard during the transfer window. With this in mind, the PSG has achieved a huge recruitment with the arrival of Georginio wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio ramos, Lionel messi and Nuno mendes. In an interview with the channel Youtube Fui Clear, Neymar validates this transfer window.
Neymar validates the recruitment of Leonardo
” Yes, I think that PSG have strengthened very well during this transfer window, players with a lot of quality, and it is a great pleasure to have them in our team. And when we see what we do with these players, who are big names, and have made history, it is obvious that people think that PSG are one of the favorites to win everything. But I think other teams have also strengthened themselves very well. In the end, football happens on the pitch, no matter what names you line up, but yes we know our potential, but we have to play together, train together, work together, make the effort for each other. . We have to get closer, withdraw more (as a team) for all the good things to happen. We are at the start of the season, a lot will happen. We know each other better every day, it’s important. But honestly I think there is everything for us to have a great season and achieve our goals », He assures in remarks reported by CulturePSG.