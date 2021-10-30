Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Neymar sends a huge message to Leonardo!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on October 30, 2021

Invited to comment on the summer recruitment of PSG, Neymar ignites for the arrival of the six new players from the Parisian club.





After a complicated season marked by a change of coaches and the loss of the Ligue 1 title to the LOSC, the PSG decided to strike hard during the transfer window. With this in mind, the PSG has achieved a huge recruitment with the arrival of Georginio wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio ramos, Lionel messi and Nuno mendes. In an interview with the channel Youtube Fui Clear , Neymar validates this transfer window.

Neymar validates the recruitment of Leonardo