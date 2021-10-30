Mercato: Sampaoli targets an attacker targeted by PSG and dubbed by Messi

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Florian Thauvin’s assessment in the Marseille city

Arkadiusz Milik’s return to the fore at OM is mixed. If the Polish striker still weighs on the opposing defenses, his performances remain sawtooth but his propensity to make decisive gestures make him by far the main offensive weapon of Jorge Sampaoli.

Nevertheless, the departure of Dario Benedetto in Elche this summer (ready) was not compensated by OM and that a first track was blown out in view of the winter transfer window: Julian Alvarez (21 years old). According to the site Jeunes Footeux, the leaders of Marseille have checked the name of the striker of River Plate on their tablets for January 2022.

Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, AS Rome, Totenham, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and … PSG are also mentioned! Alvarez, 21, has a contract until December 2022 and has notably scored 15 goals and then given 13 assists in 38 games in all competitions this season. Lively, technical, the person concerned is powerful despite his small size (1.70m) and already has 4 selections with Argentina, where Lionel Messi welcomed him with open arms.

