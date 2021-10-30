Mercato: things are jostling at the gate for Pochettino

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most expensive transfers

Pochettino to return to the Premier League soon? It must be said that PSG observers are not kind to Mauricio Pochettino. Many are those who reproach him for the lack of collective coherence of his team of galactics, despite his good results.

Tottenham and Manchester United on the spot?

According to information from the London Evening Standard, the PSG coach would be in the sights of Manchester United where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the hot seat, but also his former club Tottenham replacing Nuno Espirito Santo. However, the English media would like to remind you that PSG would not be inclined to part with their coach despite criticism. To be continued, there is no doubt that Pochettino’s results could influence his future in the coming weeks.

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Pressure on Solskjaer and Nuno but axing managers wouldn’t be fix-all solution https://t.co/ggwMageHCa #THFC #COYS

– ⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ (@FPL_Ross) October 29, 2021