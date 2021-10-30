More

    Mercato: things are jostling at the gate for Pochettino

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 most expensive transfers

    Pochettino to return to the Premier League soon? It must be said that PSG observers are not kind to Mauricio Pochettino. Many are those who reproach him for the lack of collective coherence of his team of galactics, despite his good results.

    Tottenham and Manchester United on the spot?

    According to information from the London Evening Standard, the PSG coach would be in the sights of Manchester United where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the hot seat, but also his former club Tottenham replacing Nuno Espirito Santo. However, the English media would like to remind you that PSG would not be inclined to part with their coach despite criticism. To be continued, there is no doubt that Pochettino’s results could influence his future in the coming weeks.

    Pochettino to return to the Premier League soon?

    Criticized for the quality of the game offered by his PSG team, Mauricio Pochettino could have desires elsewhere. Premier League teams would be interested, Manchester United as well as Tottenham his former club.

    Alexandre crouzet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAlgeria “needs 250,000 vehicles per year”
    Next articleOne Step From Eden Coming Soon to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass | Xbox one

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC