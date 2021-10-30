Mercedes C 300 e: prices of the C-Class plug-in hybrid

Mercedes unveils a first plug-in hybrid variant of the new C-Class. This C 300 e is already available to order.

As promised, Mercedes is enriching the range of the new C-Class with a plug-in hybrid version. This 300 th, available as a sedan or station wagon, is powered by a 2.0L turbo four-cylinder petrol engine developing 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, associated with an electric motor that delivers 129 hp and 440 Nm. Transmission takes place to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes announces a combined power of 313 hp for 550 Nm, enough to go from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.1 s to a top speed of 245 km / h in a three-box body despite an empty weight of 2,080 kg. The manufacturer also promises a zero emission range of up to 107 km.

No bonus for the C-Class plug-in hybrid

The new Mercedes C 300 e is fitted as standard with air suspension with variable ride height, a system for optimizing the use of the battery connected to GPS, and three braking energy recovery modes among other specific equipment. It also incorporates the endowment of other Class C in the finishes with which it is offered. The offer will soon be supplemented by a plug-in diesel hybrid, not to mention the future Mercedes-AMG C 63 which could offer around 600 hp. Due to its base price of over € 50,000, the C 300 e cannot claim an ecological bonus.





All prices of the Mercedes C 300 e plug-in hybrid (2022)

Finishing C 300 e plug-in hybrid Finishing Avantgarde Line C 300 e plug-in hybrid € 58,900 (1) Finishing AMG Line C 300 e plug-in hybrid € 61,850 (1)

(1) Count € 1,500 more for the break body.