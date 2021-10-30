Mere, the Russian super discount brand will open in early 2022 in France: here is where

Lorraine News See my news

At Mere, few employees inside the stores. (© Svetofor / Mere)

The brand is desired and still communicates as little (if at all). Mere, the Russian “Lidl” which sets out to conquer Europe with its slashed prices and ultra discount stores will open its very first French store in 2022.

First expected in October 2021 in the Grand Est region, the brand that promises slashed prices on food products will land in Lorraine next January. An agreement was found after a discussion between representatives of the sign and local elected officials, Friday, October 22.

It is at Thionville, in Moselle, about thirty minutes from Luxembourg that the Mere brand will open its doors. The date announced by the Russian glove to elected Thionvillois is end of January 2022.

In the Linkling shopping area

According to the magazine Capital, it is in the Linkling shopping area that the Russian Lidl will open, near the A31. Mere only settles in outlying areas, far from city centers, where rents are cheaper and parking spaces are free. Quite the opposite of Lidl, which is now increasing its establishments in the centers of large cities.

We have validated their location in a 1,000 m2 building, instead of a Leader Price, which has been closed for a year. […]. They should give us the documents back within a week or two and that will stick to the deadlines. This time it’s good.

Thierry Ghezz, deputy mayor in charge of trade in Thionville

Representatives of the Russian brand have also confirmed the establishment of a second store in Sainte-Marguerite in the Vosges. A third, still in the Grand Est, is expected near Troyes (Aube) in Pont-Sainte-Marie. For now, this one is not officially confirmed.

Rapid expansion in Europe

Known under the Svetofor brand in Russia (founded in 2009 in Siberia), Belarus and Kazakhstan, Mere stores are part of “one of the largest discounter format networks in the Eastern European market” , with “more than 2,000 supermarkets”, explains the brand.

2.13 euros for a chicken, 1.09 for a bottle of red wine …

Mere’s concept is to slash prices. The Russian group assumes its model by making “savings on rent, employees, equipment.” A special approach to the presentation of products (…) The store has no shelves, counters, vendors. Goods are sold from pallets or crates. This format is called “no frills”.

This strategy allows, according to him, to offer “prices 20% lower than the competition”. Some products are even displayed at -50% of their price on the market.

In the shelves, the prices make you dizzy: 2.13 euros for a chicken, 2.64 euros for 250 grams of Parmesan or 5.53 euros per kilo of beef and 1.09 euros per bottle of red wine.

