Meta (Facebook) shows off its new high-end VR headset for its future metaverse

During its “Connect” conference, Meta (new name of the Facebook group) teased the arrival of a new high-end virtual reality headset. Now called “Project Cambria”, this device could land next year.

Facebook has been at the heart of media attention since its keynote “Connect”. There is also no question of naming the group led by Mark Zuckerberg by this name, since the entity that brings together the social network Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, changes its name and is now called Meta.

During his conference, Meta teased the arrival of a brand new high-end virtual reality headset. At the time of writing, this device is behind the name “Project Cambria”. For some, this headset is none other than the Oculus Quest Pro which has been the subject of recent leaks.

Farewell Oculus

But beware: Meta has also turned its subsidiaries upside down by eliminating the Oculus brand. The company bought in 2014 for $ 2 billion no longer appears in the name of VR headsets: we must now say Meta Quest instead of Oculus Quest, both for the application and the headset.

For now, we don’t know what Meta will call its future. “Project Cambria”. But what is certain is that it will land with a whole new generation of controllers, probably next year. It will also be a question of new lenses, which will reduce the thickness of the device. A good point for its design and its weight.





Eye and face tracking on the menu

Meta will also integrate technologies fromeye and face tracking, dedicated to monitoring eyes and facial expressions for a better transcription of our emotions within a virtual environment. The Verge finally mentions sensors and algorithms that will help to reconstruct as faithfully as possible the real world around you.

More generally, this “Project Cambria” will actively participate in Meta’s new metaverse strategy. This metaverse is none other than a “fictitious virtual universe, in which individuals could evolve in persistent and shared spaces, in three dimensions», Described the CEO of the American group during the keynote.