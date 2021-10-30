Metaverse: Mark Zuckerberg fantasized too much Ready Player One

6

EDITORIAL // Mark Zuckerberg has finally lifted the veil on Meta, the new identity of the company, and on the metaverse, this virtual universe fantasized by Facebook. And there is reason to doubt the utopia that is sold to us.

Screenshot of the live Facebook Connect. © Facebook

Chance of the calendar or not, Mark Zuckerberg donned the costume of Sam the firefighter on Thursday, October 29, extinguishing the Frances Haugen fire for a few hours. The boss of the late Facebook has unveiled the new physical and visual identity of the group: Facebook is now called Meta, and its logo looks like an infinite symbol, in a 3D plan. A strategy that is not unlike that of Google with Alphabet. Henceforth, therefore, the company’s services will be declined under this model: Facebook by Meta, Instagram by Meta, WhatsApp by Meta, etc. But the essential is not there. The bulk of the Connect conference revolved around the metaverse (metaverse, in French), a virtual universe that does not yet exist, but which is the new priority site for the company, which also intends to hire 10,000 people. to build it. Just that. And Zuckerberg took the stage for over an hour to sell us a project that nobody seems to understand. The creation of needs After trying to seduce tech journalists with great teasing blows, the stage of Thursday, October 29 was to test the seductive power of Facebook on the general public. This future portrayed in video by Zuckerberg is obviously inspired by works of dystopian science fiction, where we attend a concert with his best friend (who seems to see us?), Where we play basketball (with a ball that we feel at the tips of our fingers?), where we box and take hits against a giant robot (will it hurt?), and where we organize work meetings (is what are we as involved with a virtual avatar as with Zoom?). The technical challenge seems immense. The images are flashy, the universe is ideal, and the metaverse imagined by Facebook does have something of the virtual reality portrayed by the Ready Player One by Steven Spielberg (and Ernest Cline’s book). Everything is also very focused on the game, positive social relations, culture: nothing of what Facebook is today.

The person on the right is a hologram at a concert. Screenshot of the live Facebook Connect. © Facebook



And this is precisely what is criticized by whistleblowers and specialists in the matter. The platform would not do enough to fight against inappropriate behavior, the discomfort of the youngest, and would even adopt reverse strategies aimed at creating more engagement, making more profits, by promoting outrage and hateful content. Mark Zuckerberg also mentioned more “concrete” things, such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs, the potential of which we feel in a virtual reality marketplace. These interactions make us think about what the game is already doing Fortnite, where you can attend live performances by artists. So, why not imagine NFT art exhibits on the metaverse? The thing is likely to remain a delirium of niche (and of the rich?), But is not aberrant. The ultra-connection and the nightmare of stillness Facebook is very realistic about the technical side of it: “We need to install hologram screens, projectors, batteries, radios, chips, cameras, speakers, sensors to map the world around you, and more, into five-millimeter glasses. thickness”, explains Zuckerberg. We can dream of bluffing technological performance, but virtual / mixed / augmented reality has been disappointing since its launch, despite the marketing efforts of large companies. How many sensors, gadgets, devices of all kinds will it take to make all these theories real? After the “wow” effect of the first experiences – mainly video games and porn to be honest – VR headsets quickly ended their short life in closets, when Google Glasses and Snapchat Spectacles type glasses had it all. simply disappeared from conversations. Not better for the glasses of Facebook, which especially animated the debate concerning the protection of private life. And should we even evoke the cinema in 3D or 4DX, supposed to offer us exceptional experiences, and become just a checkbox on the list of our social experiences?

Screenshot of the live Facebook Connect