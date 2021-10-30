Millions of large Asian spiders invade the southern United States

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Independent

They are colorful, the size of a palm of your hand, and are now everywhere: here is the Joro spider, which is spreading at high speed through Georgia, in the southern United States.

This strange arachnid is new to these lands. They were indeed observed for the first time in the country in 2014, north of Atlanta. At the time, only one of these spiders had been discovered. Today, their numbers have exploded, scientists say, and millions of them have woven their golden webs in nearly 25 counties, until they reach South Carolina. A real invasion.

Native to East Asia, the Joro spider is normally common in Japan, China, Korea and Taiwan, reports The Independente. This invasive species has a somewhat frightening appearance: it measures up to almost 8 centimeters and the females have red, blue and yellow markings. Perfect for this Halloween season.

Not a threat

If you are planning to visit the United States soon, rest assured, scientists say this strange spider is not a threat. Neither for you, nor for pets. She doesn’t bite. At least if we don’t bother him too much.





Scientists are still puzzled. How could such a species end up so far from its usual home? And, above all, why has its population exploded, reaching an “extreme number”?

According to the USA Today media outlet, it seems likely that the Joro spider arrived in the United States in a shipping container. As for the rapid increase in its population, we should instead look to the weather: the hot and humid climate of the state of Georgia would be conducive to the proliferation of this species. Add to that slight changes in precipitation and you get the perfect cocktail for millions of these big Asian spiders to spread all over the place.

This phenomenon is not necessarily bad news, however. The Joro spider, like many of its congeners, feeds on insects, especially mosquitoes and flies. A welcome little antiparasitic boost, but short-lived. Most of these spiders will indeed not spend the winter, and will die naturally during November. Just the time it takes to lay bags full of eggs, and come back in force in the spring.