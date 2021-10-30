Miscellaneous – Justice | Singer Zayn Malik insulted his partner Gigi Hadid and hit his stepmom

Ex-One Direction singer Zayn Malik has concerns with his in-laws, and with the law. According to the TMZ site, cited by Le Parisien, he came to blows at the end of September with his stepmother Yolanda Hadid, mother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, with whom the artist shares his life.

While Gigi was on a trip to Paris for fashion week, Yolanda allegedly broke into her daughter’s home. Si Zayn said on Twitter that he only wanted to “create a private and healthy space” in which his daughter “can grow“, our colleagues reveal that the conflict has taken another turn.”He would have called Yolanda ‘p **** de s **** dutch’ “ordering him to”stay away from (his) fucking girl ‘”, before pushing her against a dresser.





Gigi would also have taken his rank live on the phone during the argument since his companion would have ordered him to “tie up c ****” and “to”defending his partner against his mother in his house“.

He would also have tried to fight with the security agent, who filed a complaint, just like Yolanda who feels “physical pain and psychological traumas“. He pleaded guilty, received a fine and received a 90-day misdemeanor probation (a total of one year) which requires him to take courses in”anger management and domestic violence program“.