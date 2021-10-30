mixed reactions from Lebanese leaders

More

    A diplomatic crisis has erupted between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon after remarks by Lebanese Minister of Information, Georges Cordahi, criticizing the war in Yemen, a month before his appointment to the government. Riyadh recalled its ambassador to Beirut on Friday and gave the Lebanese ambassador 48 hours to leave the kingdom. Saudi authorities have also announced the suspension of trade between the two countries. Lebanese leaders reacted timidly to the measure, unprecedented in the diplomatic annals of the two countries.

    With our correspondent in Beirut, Paul Khalifeh

    Prime Minister Najib Mikati regretted “ deeply the decision of the kingdom “. He has ” hoped for “A reconsideration of this measure and reaffirmed its” firm and categorical rejection of anything that harms deep fraternal relations with the kingdom “.

    Read also : War in Yemen: Saudi Arabia recalls its ambassador to Lebanon

    As always, the political class is divided between supporters and opponents of the Saudi measure. In a series of tweets, ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri blamed Hezbollah for the unprecedented degradation of relations between Lebanon and the Gulf countries, where nearly 400,000 Lebanese live and work. ” We fell to hell “, He said, calling for the end of what he calls” Iran’s stranglehold »On the land of the cedar.



    A response to the advance of the Houthis?

    For many observers, the Saudi reaction to the minister’s remarks Georges cordahi is disproportionate. Personalities close to Saudi Arabia, such as Druze leader Walid Joumblatt, have already used the word ” absurd To qualify the conflict in Yemen, without attracting the wrath of Riyadh.

    For everyday Al-Akhbar, close to Hezbollah, the Saudi retaliatory measures are in reality a response to the advance of Houthi rebels supported by Hezbollah and Iran around Marib. The fall of this city in northern Yemen would be a major defeat for the coalition led by the kingdom.

    Read also : Yemen: behind the rebel offensive in Marib, an increasingly complex war


    Amanda

