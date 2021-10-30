Moldova and Russia extend contract for five years

The Russian giant Gazprom and Moldova announced Friday the extension for five years of an agreement for the delivery of Russian gas to Chisinau, facing shortages and which blamed Moscow for having raised its prices.

Read alsoMoldova in a gas chess game between the EU and Russia

“The parties have reached an agreement on prices (…) and on a subsequent dialogue for reimbursements” Moldova’s gas-related debt, Moldovan diplomacy spokesman Daniel Voda said in a statement. In a separate statement, Gazprom confirmed the announcement, specifying that the contract will be extended from November 1 on the basis “On mutually advantageous terms”. The agreement was reached after negotiations in St. Petersburg – where Gazprom’s headquarters are located – between Moldovan deputy minister Andrei Spinu and the head of the Russian company, Alexeï Miller.

Moldova, a country of 2.6 million inhabitants located between Romania and Ukraine, traditionally sources gas from Russia via the pro-Russian separatist region of Transnistria and Ukraine. But complications had arisen after Gazprom’s price hiked in October during a month-long contract extension, a move the Moldovan government ruled. “Unjustified and unrealistic” for this country which is one of the poorest in Europe. In response, Chisinau last week instituted a state of emergency that enabled it to buy gas from Poland, a first since its independence in 1991.





Before the negotiations in Saint Petersburg, Andrei Spinu had declared that he wanted to obtain from Moscow a “correction” of the price offered in Chisinau. On Friday evening, Moldovan diplomacy said the agreement had been extended on “The basis of the price formula proposed by the Moldovan party”, but no details have yet been given on these new rates.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Faced with soaring energy prices in Europe, Spain calls for a joint gas supply

Reconciliation or division

Former Soviet Republic, Moldova is divided between supporters of a rapprochement with Moscow and those wanting to join the European Union. Experts argue that Moscow increased its tariffs to punish Chisinau after the 2020 election of pro-European President Maia Sandu. For its part, Moscow had accused Chisinau of late payments and threatened to turn off the tap if a new contract was not signed. The Kremlin had denied any desire for geopolitical pressure on Moldova, arguing that it was only a commercial matter.

These shortages in Moldova had arisen against a backdrop of soaring gas prices in Europe that some countries are blaming in part on Moscow. But gas prices fell sharply this week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to increase deliveries to the European Union once Russian tanks are full.

SEE AS ​​WELL – Is gas a leverage for Russia? Pascal Boniface’s response