    “Mom is coming home!” : the very unexpected reaction of Lucie Lucas after her elimination from DALS

    The Dance With The Stars adventure is over. But at the end of her career this Friday, October 29, Lucie Lucas made astonishing remarks.

    No regrets. This Friday, October 29, Lucie Lucas bowed out and left the floor of Dance with the stars after seven weeks of adventure. A challenge that she took up cheerfully alongside her partner, Anthony Colette. To put the odds in their favor, the actress and the professional dancer tried to subjugate the jury and the audience. (who had the right to vote) with a contemporary. Inès Vandamne even joined them. But their efforts did not convince, the star of the series Clem did not escape the face to face. Everything played out between her, Aurélie Pons and Dita Von Teese and it was finally the actress who was pushed towards the exit. However, one should not expect her to express any sadness.

    Mom is coming home!“, she said, microphone in hand. A message to his three children, Lilou, Moïra and Milo. Because, while she set out on the trail of Dance with the stars, they stayed with her companion Adrien – with whom she has been in a relationship for many years – far from the capital. Indeed, when she is not surveying the film sets or the parquet floor of Studio 217, Lucie Lucas enjoy a peaceful daily life, free from all agitation in Brittany. The main concern, her children and her beloved live in the countryside, in an area of ​​27 hectares. “I have no regrets“, continued Lucie Lucas, obviously delighted to be able to join her own.

    A surprise visit for Lucie Lucas

    But if she’s been away from them, Lucie Lucas all the same was entitled to news of his children, and in particular of his daughters, Lilou and Moïra. As the bonus on Friday October 15, 2021 approaches, they visited their famous mother. Moment of intense emotion for the actress. “My children came to see me. I really needed a little boost and there with my daughters we couldn’t ask for more“, said the latter.”My children are everything. My vocation it’s being a mother and my children it’s my life, it is my happiness. They fully support me, it touches me a lot. I will try to be the best for my children.

