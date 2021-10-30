MotoGP: here is the last trophy Quartararo and Bagnaia are still fighting

Between Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia the mass is not yet said. Of course, we are talking about an accessit who will not console the loss of a title consumed any more than it will exceed the ecstatic happiness of a crown already taken. But all the same, it’s a nice consolation prize that would make it possible to spend the winter warm. Explanation.

What we are talking about is BMW-M-Award, a competition always open and which rewards at the end of the season the driver who will have obtained the best results in qualifying during the campaign. A prize that doesn’t just come down to a haircut and a handshake. We are talking about an automobile Bmw with a motor 4.4-liter V8 developing 635 hp. She responds to the sweet name of M5 CS. Purists will tell you that this model is not worth the generation that was equipped with a V10. But he still imposes some.

Quartararo and Bagnaia eyeing a BMW

This particular classification is led, two rounds to the end, by Fabio Quartararo which has 301 points. But the official Ducati Pecco Bagnaia go back and here it is with 258 units. Behind, we find Jack miller with a score of 219, Johann zarco which is at 198 and JMartin barley which claims 143 units.





Last year, it was now the first MotoGP World Champion in history who won a top-of-the-range BMW that he gave to his father to thank him for all the sacrifices made in the very first years of his career. career. Before handing it over to him, Fabio Quartararo had it however prowled on circuit. And it will be recalled that the tricolor displays on its social network its interest in the automotive thing by claiming a certain passion for models Mclaren.