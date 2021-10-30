MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo: “there is no one like Marc Marquez, he is unique”

Jorge Lorenzo was in Misano for the last Grand Prix which took place there last weekend. He attended the coronation of Fabio Quartararo until being one of the actors who congratulated him in front of the cameras. It must be said that the last titled on a Yamaha, it was him, in 2015, and he conveniently recalled it. The Mallorcan, who was also a rider of a Ducati factory that was defeated that same Sunday, said he is and will forever be a Yamaha rider. His last team was nonetheless Honda on which he had a word …

A necessary comment in view of the result of the race which sealed a double Repsol Honda, the first since 2017 in MotoGP. A return to the foreground which also identifies a Pol Espargaró who pulled off the kind of performance that ever Jorge Lorenzo could only approach the time when he was the teammate of Marc Marquez. Por Fuera obviously noticed this and he analyzed this difference which does not quite work to his advantage: “ Pol has a lot of credit for not throwing in the towel. He kept pushing, trying things, with lots of falls, and he kept trying and it came out. I’m very happy for him because he deserved it », Began the Mallorcan on AS.

Jorge Lorenzo can’t believe Marc Marquez’s courage

He added on the subject: ” in his favor is the fact that he was not injured despite so many falls. Injuries interrupted my progress with the Honda. I have had numerous collarbone injuries, but that of my spine was different. He had no injuries despite so many falls and his insistence paid off “.





The titled quintuple ends on Marc Marquez, whose third success in his return year is to be marked with a milestone: “ I am also very happy because Marc surprises me greatly by keep risking so much with the arm he has, without being afraid. This is what surprises me the most about him and what makes him unique. There is no one like him “. And now he has an additional source of motivation with this now clearly identified target: the new World Champion Fabio Quartararo.