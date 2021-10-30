Multiversus: Levels, roster, gameplay ... New leaks on Warner Bros. Smash Bros.

At the start of the week, a very solid rumor suddenly appeared. Warner Bros. ordered a Smash Bros type game from a studio that Jeff Grubb said would not be NetherRealm. While the publisher has not announced anything, new information has emerged.

Update on the original rumor

Before that, little point what we know of this potential title inspired by Smash Bros. According to the first leaks, Warner Bros. would like to bring his characters together in a fighting game similar to Nintendo’s, which would go on a principle of tagteam, therefore with duos of characters. Jeff Grubb confirmed these rumors, however indicating that NetherRealm was not involved. Finally, Warner Bros. registered the Multiversus trademark, classified in categories related to video games.

Mid-week new information surfaced, this time around an image of the potential roster, even if its authenticity remains to be demonstrated. We can see Batman, Gandalf, Superman, Wonder Woman, Steven (Steven Universe), Finn (Adventure Time), Harley Quinn, Johnny Bravo, Rick from Rick & Morty, Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry, Fred from Flintstones, Mad Max, or Sammy from Scooby-Doo.





New leaks, with new levels, gameplay elements and characters

But it was not over, since yesterday, new documents appeared on ResetEra. We can see three different levels, as well as the presence of the ejection percentage, that the players of Super Smash Bros. know well. According to PapaGenos, at the origin of this new leak, indicates that Finn would play a bit like Steve of Minecraft, that Sammy is based on his ultra instinct version, or that Garnet from Steven Universe and Arya from Game of Thrones would be there. Remember that the rumors, which should always be taken with a grain of salt, mentioned a free-to-play game, to which paying characters such as LeBron James would be added.

